PMD to launch Rs19b four projects under CPEC

Islamabad

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) would launch four project worth Rs19 billion under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to introduce latest technology in its forecasting system. Director General Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Dr Ghulam Rasool Thursday told APP that the new projects included better accuracy in heavy rainfall prediction before time which also improve our aviation system.

Secondly, it aimed provision of wind profilers for all big airports, he said, adding currently met office is covering 97 districts of the country through existing equipment but the remaining 40 would be covered under the new system.

And the forth project is ‘high mountain automatic weather system’, he said. Besides that more drought prediction counters, heat wave monitoring centers in more cities and flood forecasting systems would also be provided to all provinces.

Meanwhile, it is reported that Pakistan and France have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to deepen the bilateral scientific cooperation in the field of meteorology. The MoU was signed by Ambassador of Pakistan to France Moin ul Haque and Chief Executive Officer of Meteo France Jean-Marc Lacave, a press release Thursday said.

The signing ceremony was held in Paris and witnessed by President Meteo France Patrick Benichou, Director International Relation Meteo France Bernard Strauss and Head of Cooperation and Cultural Affairs, Embassy of France in Pakistan Andre de Bussy. While explaining the salient features of the MoU Moin ul Haque said under this agreement, both the countries would work together to bring improvement in Pakistan’s weather forecasting system, develop capacities in the field of early warning and weather services for the protection of human life, property and the environment, with special focus on the implementation of a heat wave early warning system.—APP