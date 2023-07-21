ISLAMABAD – Widespread rains on Friday disturbed routine life in urban areas across Pakistan by causing inundation, massive traffic jams and electricity tripping.

Significant rains in the upper and lower catchment areas also increased the flow of major rivers. As the current wet spell is like to give more rainfall of varying intensities, there is a possibility of significant floods in major rivers, their tributaries and hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan and adjoining areas of Balochistan.

Overcast conditions, high-velocity winds and downpours, however, made weather pleasant by decreasing temperatures across Pakistan.

Rain-wind/thundershowers with heavy fall at a few places occurred in the Pothohar region, Punjab, Sindh, upper/central Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kalat.

Rainfall (mm)

Punjab: Chakwal 93, Mandi Bahauddin 80, Sargodha 31, Hafizabad 29, Lahore (Qurtaba Chowk 28, Iqbal Town 18, Gulshan Ravi 17, Lakshmi Chowk and Samanabad 16 wach, Chowk Nakhda 15, Farrukhabad 09, City 08, Shahi Qila 06), Bahawalpur (City 23, Airport 01), Khanewal 11, Jhang 06, Rawalpindi (Kachehri 05), Gujranwala 04, Layyah, Kasur and Mangla 03 each, Islamabad (Airport 06, Bokra 02, Saidpur, Golra 01) and Jhelum 02.

Sindh: Badin 56, Tharparkar (Islamkot 10, Chachro 02), Sakrand 06, Mithi 04, Mirpur Khas 03, Chhor 02, Hyderabad, Thatta and Karachi 01 each.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Balakot 50, Dir 32, Patan 23, Malam Jabba 18, Kakul 11, Saidu Sharif 03 and Cherat 01.

Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (City 36, Airport 30), Garhi Duptta 13 and Rawalakot 03.

Gilgit-Baltistan: Bagrote 06, Astor 03, Skardu 02 and Bunji 01.

Balochistan: Kalat 01.

According to the synoptic situation, monsoon currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are penetrating most parts of the country. A westerly wave is affecting upper and western parts of the country.

Rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad, and Pothohar region including Punjab, northeast and south Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh during Friday evening /night.

Heavy falls are also likely at isolated places in Kashmir, northeast Punjab, Pothohar region, Islamabad, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and eastern Sindh during the forecast period.

On Saturday, rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad, Pothohar region including Punjab, northeast and south Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh.

Heavy falls are also likely at isolated places in Kashmir, northeast Punjab, Pothohar region, Islamabad, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and eastern Sindh during the forecast period.

Heavy rain may cause urban flooding in low lying areas of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujranwala and Lahore from 21st to 23rd July.

Significant rains may trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the period.

Heavy rains may also cause flooding in local nullahs of Dera Ghazi Khan and adjoining areas of Balochistan during the forecast period.