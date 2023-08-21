Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast significant monsoon rains for parts of Pakistan from August 23 to August 27.

As per the synoptic situation, moderate monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea are likely to penetrate the upper parts of Pakistan from August 22 (evening/night).

A westerly wave is also likely to enter the upper parts of the country on August 23.

Under the influence of these systems, rain/wind-thundershower with few moderate to heavy falls is expected in Kashmir (Neelum valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur) and Gilgit Baltistan (Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar) from August 23 to August 27 with occasional gaps.

Similar weather conditions are expected in Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Kohat, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi and Nowshera during the period.

Rain/wind-thundershower is also expected in Kurram, Lakki Marwat, Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Karak, Waziristan, Mianwali, Sargodha, Khushab, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang and Bhakkar from August 24 to August 26 with occasional gaps.

The wet spell will continue in Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Musa Khel, Barkhan, Zhob, Kalat and Khuzdar from August 25 to August 26.

Possible Impacts:

Moderate to heavy falls may increase water flows in local nullahs/streams of Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Mardan, Nowshera, Swabi, Galliyat, Murree and Rawalpindi/Islamabad from August 23c to August 25. The wet spell may cause flash flooding in Dera Ghazi Khan’s hill torrents and adjoining northeast Balochistan areas on August 25-26.

Moderate to heavy rains may cause urban flooding in low-lying areas of Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Peshawar and Lahore from August 23 to August 26 and may trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Dam operators are advised to manage reservoir levels accordingly during the wet period.

Prevailing hot and very humid conditions are likely to subside during the spell.

Farmers are advised to manage their activities keeping in view the weather forecast

Tourists and travellers are advised to remain extra cautious to avoid any untoward situation during the wet spell.

Wind-thunderstorm may damage loose structures like electric poles, solar panels etc.

The general public is advised to stay at safe places during wind-storm/lightning/heavy rains.