KARACHI – Parts of Sindh including the port city received rainfall of varying intensities on Thursday with experts predicting more rains during the next couple of days.

Overcast conditions, strong winds and rains made the weather pleasant by decreasing the mercury level in different parts of the province.

Rain-wind/thundershower occurred in upper/southeast Sindh during the last 24 hours.

Rainfall (mm):

Sindh: Chhor 36, Sukkur 13, Dadu and Mithi 07 each, Khairpur and Mohenjo Daro 03 each, Larkana and Rohri 02 each.

According to the synoptic situation, monsoon currents from Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are penetrating most parts of the country. A westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country.

Under the influence of these weather conditions, rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Tharparkar, Umarkot, Sanghar, Mirpur Khas, Mithi, Padidan, Sukkur, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad, Chhor, Dadu, Jamshoro, Jacobabad, Khairpur, Thatta, Badin and Karachi during Thursday night.

Heavy falls may occur at few places in Tharparkar, Umer Kot, Sanghar and Mirpurkhas during the period.

On Friday, rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Tharparkar, Umarkot, Sanghar, Mirpur Khas, Mithi, Padidan, Sukkur, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu, Jamshoro, Jacobabad, Khairpur, Thatta, Badin and Karachi.

Heavy falls may occur at few places in Umer Kot, Chhor, Sanghar and Tharparkar during the period.

Rain/wind-thundershower is expected in Sukkur, Larkana and Jacobabad till July 21 with occasional gaps.

Dust-thunderstorm/rains with isolated heavy falls are likely in Shaheed Benazirabad, Hyderabad, Sanghar, Badin, Thatta and Karachi districts till July 22 with occasional gaps.

Dust-thunderstorm/rains with isolated heavy falls are likely in Tharparkar, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad and Dadu districts till July 23.

PMD has warned that heavy rains may cause urban flooding in low lying areas.

Dust storm/wind-thunderstorm may damage loose structures like electric poles and solar panels.

PMD has urged farmers to manage their activities keeping in view the weather forecast.