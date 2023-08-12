LAHORE – Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast significant monsoon rains for upper parts of the country from August 13 onward.

Intermittent rains with few moderate to heavy falls will continue till August 16.

As per the synoptic situation, moderate monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea are penetrating the upper parts of Pakistan.

A westerly wave is also likely to enter these areas on August 13.

Under the influence of these systems, intermittent rain/wind-thundershower with few moderate to heavy falls is expected in Kashmir, (Neelum Valley, Muzaffarabad, Poonch, Hattian, Bagh, Haveli, Sudhanoti, Kotli, Bhimber, Mirpur), Gilgit Baltistan (Diamir, Astore, Ghizer, Skardu, Hunza, Gilgit, Ghanche, Shigar) from August 13 (evening/night) to August 16.

Similar weather conditions are likely to persist in Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi and Nowshera during the period.

Rain/wind-thundershower is also expected in Kurram, Lakki Marwat, Kohat, Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Karak, Waziristan, Mianwali, Sargodha, Khushab, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang and Bhakkar from August 14 to August 16 with occasional gaps.

Rains are also likely in Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Musa Khel, Barkhan, Zhob, Kalat and Khuzdar on August 15-16.

Impacts and Advises:

Moderate to heavy falls may increase water flows in local nullahs/streams of Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Manshera, Abbottabad and Rawalpindi/Islamabad August 14 to August 16.

Moderate to heavy rains may cause urban flooding in low lying areas of Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Peshawar and Lahore on August 14-15.

Wet spell may trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the period.

Farmers are advised to manage their activities keeping in view the weather forecast.

Tourists and travelers are advised to remain extra cautious to avoid any untoward situation during the wet spell.

Wind-thunderstorm may damage loose structures like electric poles, solar panels.

General public is advised to stay at safe places during wind-storm/lightning/heavy rains.