Islamabad

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Sunday forecast a two-day rain spell with snowfall in various parts of the country from Tuesday (January 3).

“Rain with snowfall over the hills is expected at scattered places in Quetta, Zhob, Kohat, Malakand and Hazara divisions, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir, while light rain is likely at isolated places in Peshawar, Mardan.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp