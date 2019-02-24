PMD anticipates cold, dry weather

Islamabad

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Saturday forecast cold and dry weather in most of the country during next 24 hours.

The spokesperson, said light rain with thunderstorm with light snowfall over hills is expected at few places in Malakand division and Gilgit-Baltistan during next 24 hours. To a question he said next two day rain spell will start from Thursday.

He said scattered rain with snowfall over the hills is expected in Balochistan Quetta, Zhob, Kalat, Makran divisions, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, south Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir. However, he said from Friday widespread rain with snowfall over the hills is expected in Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, south Punjab, Shaheed Benazirabad, Larkana divisions, Kashmir and at scattered places in Islamabad, upper Punjab, Sukkur, Hyderabad divisions, Gilgit-Baltistan and at a few places in Karachi division.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp