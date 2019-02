Staff Reporter

Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Nadeem Akhtar Abbasi had a meeting with Punjab Governor, Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar.

Vice Chancellor Dr. Abbasi briefed Governor Punjab about academic and administrative activities of University for ensuring the quality of education.

Governor Punjab said that the government would extend full support for higher education and promised to visit PMAS-AAUR in near future.

Share on: WhatsApp