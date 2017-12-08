PMAS-AAUR seminar on Time Management for Enhancing Quality in academics

Staff Reporter

A seminar on “Time Management for Enhancing quality in Academics’ held at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University, Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR), here on Thursday. The seminar was organized by Quality Enhancement Cell (QEC) with an aim to elaborate the importance of time for quality enhancement- a step forward for the achievement of academic goals.

Prof Dr. Sarwat N. Mirza, Vice Chancellor PMAS-AAUR was the chief guest at the occasion while Prof Dr. Abdul Saboor, Dean Faculty of Social Sciences was the focal person at the seminar.

While addressing, Prof. Dr. Sarwat N. Mirza said that there is dire need of time management in terms of hard intervention as well as soft intervention through enhancing productivity, efficiency and effectiveness of time use in academic sphere and allied areas of management so that the universities could play their role in the establishment of knowledge based economy in the country.

Vice Chancellor appreciated Professor Riaz Ahamd, Director QEC and his team for organizing this seminar on an emerging issue related to quality enhancement in academia at the Higher Education Institutions.