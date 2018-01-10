PMAS-AAUR ranked as 2nd among Pakistani Universities

Staff Reporter

Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi has been ranked at the 2nd among all Pakistan Universities as per latest UI GreenMetric World Universities ranking 2017.

Overall the Arid Varsity has been ranked as 340th among the top over 600 universities of the world and 113th in Asia with the total score of 4351 as per UI GreenMetric World Universities ranking.

At the international recognition of Arid Varsity, the Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Dr Sarwat N. Mirza has congratulated the faculty and staff of the university.