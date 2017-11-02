PMAS-AAUR, LCCI agree to collaborate in agriculture projects

Rawalpindi

A Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) delegation headed by Mian Shafqat ex Chairman LCCI visited Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi here on Wednesday and agreed on collaborative projects in the field of agriculture, particularly for corporate farming and promotion of indigenous hydroponics technology in the country. PMAS-AAUR, Vice Chancellor, Prof Dr Rai Niaz Ahmad and Mian Shafqat along with his delegation discussed the possibility of collaboration in academic, research, training and development of indigenous hydroponics technology. Both the organizations also agreed to work together to play their role for raising awareness about latest technologies so that the farming community could get maximum benefits and better returns for their produce.

Prof Dr Rai Niaz Ahmed briefed the delegation about ongoing activities and new initiatives of the university and explained that indigenous hydroponic was a technique used to produce safe and high quality vegetables with the same capacity and yield as compared to European hydroponics systems, even though 100 times cost beneficial. He said, the first indigenous hydroponic system was developed and tested at PMAS-AAUR in 2014-15 after which indigenous hydroponic replicas were developed with different cladding systems.—APP