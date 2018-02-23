PMAS-AAUR launches ‘Supply of Compost to University Research Farm’

Rawalpindi

The inauguration ceremony of ‘Supply of Compost to University Research Farm (URF)’ held at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University, Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR), here on Thursday.

Compost is obtained from the decomposed organic material of Mehr Biogas Model which was designed by PMAS-AAUR to meet the domestic needs of biogas and electricity through biomass-bio-energy technology.

Mehr Biogas Model was the initiative of Prof. Dr. Rai Niaz Ahmad, former Vice Chancellor, PMAS-AAUR to decompose the organic material of the varsity in a useful manner for obtaining energy, an ultimate source of getting compost after utilization of biogas and electricity up to six months.

The high quality organic fertilizer plays a key role for organic farming launched by varsity to its Research Farm, Koont for obtaining the desired results.

PMAS-AAUR Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Sarwat N. Mirza was the chief guest at the inaugural ceremony while on the occasion Deans, Directors, a large number of faculty members and the staff were present. Addressing the participants, Prof. Dr. Sarwat N. Mirza hoped that the valuable varsity product would be helpful in enhancing the productivity of the agriculture crops.—APP