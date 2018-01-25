PMAS-AAUR Faculty of Social Sciences arranges annual get together

Rawalpindi

Faculty of Social Sciences (FSS), Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) here on Wednesday organized first annual get together at main campus.

Vice Chancellor PMAS-AAUR Prof. Dr. Sarwat N Mirza was the chief guest while former VC, PMAS-AAUR Prof. Dr. Rai Niaz Ahmad was the guest of honor.

Prof. Dr. Sarwat N Mirza addressing the participants congratulated the pass out students and stressed the social scientists to address the societal problems at all levels through strong interactive linkages with all the stakeholders of the society to play their role for the development of country.

He appreciated efforts of Dean, FSS, Prof. Dr. Abdul Saboor for organizing such a successful function and said, “Such events are essential for the promotion of healthy positive activities among the youth and inculcating in them sense of responsibility, discipline and exposure to interact with the students of different cultures and faculty as well.” He hoped such activities would be continued in future as well.

Prof. Dr. Abdul Saboor, Dean FSS Sciences advised the social scientists to be united at micro levels through anomalies and transmit this message to demonstrate all the faculties and said, “Together we United, Divided we Fall.”

The function was attended by the students of FSS including economics, sociology, anthropology and criminology departments. They also performed and highlighted the societal issues through dramas and solo performances. An exhibition of different models was also displayed by Arid Literacy School.—APP