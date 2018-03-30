PMAS-AAUR celebrates Pakistan Day

Rawalpindi

Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) on Thursday organized several programs including Quiz, Debates, Musharia, Photography, Posters, Essays and national songs competitions in connection with Pakistan Day celebrations. The programs were arranged with traditional zeal and fervor with an aim to educate and motivate the young generation. A rally was also staged in the university premises on the occasion. The activities were organized with an objective to engage the youth in extra-curricular activities with regard to Pakistan Day and exhibit students’ creative capabilities.

The campus was decorated with National flags, banners and posters. A flag-hoisting ceremony was also held. PMAS-AAUR Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Sarwat N. Mirza along with senior management, faculty members & students hoisted the national flag and national anthem was played followed by a solemn prayer for peace and sovereignty of Pakistan. Dr. Sarwat N. Mirza said, March 23 is an important day in the national history and it is responsibility of the citizens to make all out efforts for progress and development of the country.

He recalled the untiring efforts of the leaders of Pakistan movement and paid homage to the people who rendered their lives for Pakistan freedom movement and given sacrifices to get a separate independent country.—APP