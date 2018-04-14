PMA welcomes MoU between WHO, WMA

Staff Reporter

Pakistan Medical Association central (PMA) president Professor Dr Ashraf Nizami has welcomed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the World Medical Association (WMA) to reaffirm and consolidate co-operation between the two organisations at the WHO’s Headquarters in Geneva.

In a statement here on Friday, he said that the two bodies had agreed to foster understanding on topics of common interest, including development, improvement and protection of health, and action on the social determinants of health.

“ As a registered member of the WMA, the PMA welcomed the cooperation between the both organisations,” he added.