PMA wants KP like healthcare model for doctors security

Multan

Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) Multan chapter has called upon the Punjab government to implement Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) healthcare model for security of doctors working in public and private hospitals across the province. Speaking at a press conference, PMA President Dr Masoodul Hiraj said that the government should follow KP Healthcare Service Persons and Institutions Prevention of Violence and Damage to Property Act 2018 to ensure doctors’ security in the province.

He said that it would help check incidents like the one occurring in Rahim Yar Khan’s Sheikh Zayed Hospital last week, where a sweeper attempted to assault a lady doctor.—APP

