PMA urges action against substandard medical colleges

The Pakistan Medical Dental Council (PMDC) should take notice of substandard medical colleges in the country.

This was unanimously resolved in a meeting chaired by Prof Dr Ashraf Nizami, the President PMA Centre, Dr Sajjad Qaiser, Dr Talha Sherwarni, Dr Izhar Ch, Prof Dr Ajmal Naqvi, Dr Wajid Ali, Dr Riaz Zulqurnain, Dr Asma Yasin attended the meeting.

The PMA appealed to the prime minister and the federal minister for Health to take notice of spread of the substandard medical colleges besides taking action against them.—APP

