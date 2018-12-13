PMA seeks ban on foreign treatment for public office holders

Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) has sought ban on foreign treatment for public office holders as well as civil servants.

Secretary General PMA-Centre, Dr S.M. Qaisar Sajjad in a statement on Wednesday said a mandatory provision must also be in place requiring public representatives to get themselves treated at government run hospitals.

“This will definitely improve the delivery systems in the public sector hospitals,” the PMA said while also seeking increase in the health budget of the country in accordance to WHO recommendations, that is equivalent to 6% of the total GDP.

Appreciative of concern expressed by Chief Justice of Pakistan about health delivery system in the country, Dr Qaisar said budgetary allocations were also needed to be efficiently utilized.

Emphasizing that vast majority of doctors were highly skilled and capable, PMA official said the facilities at tertiary care hospitals as well as primary health care units could, however, be witnessed lacking even essential gadgets.—APP

