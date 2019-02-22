PMA Karachi City Marathon on Feb. 24

The Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) President Dr. Khalil Muqaddam on Thursday informed that 30th PMA Karachi City Marathon and a health walk have been organized on February 24.

Addressing a presser at the PMA House here, he said that the marathon and walk are scheduled to start from the PMA House Garden at 8am.

PMA President said that the marathon and walk would be participated by athletes, students, men, women, artists and differently-abled people. He said the runners of full marathon will cover a distance of 13 miles.—APP

