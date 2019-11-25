PMA Kakul wins declamation contest

Our Correspondent

Risalpur

Pakistan Military Academy, Kakul won the All Pakistan Bilingual Declamation Contest held at PAF Academy Asghar Khan. Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force was the chief guest on the occasion. Talented youth from premier institutions of Pakistan participated in the contest held from 21 to 24 November, 2019.

The Air Chief awarded certificates among the finalists and prizes to the winners. First prize in English was awarded to Gentleman Cadet Abdul Qadeer of Pakistan Military Academy, Kakul, while the second prize was won by Ms Kashaf Faheem of Sir Syed Govt Girls College, Karachi. In Urdu debates, First prize was won by Gentleman Cadet Junaid Ibrahim of Pakistan Military Academy, Kakul, while the second prize was awarded to Ms Rabia Basri of Lahore College for Women.

This year, the theme of APDC was ‘Nationhood, Kashmir and Operation Swift Retort’. Academy Dramatic Club presented well prepared skits, highlighting the issue of Kashmir and glorifying Pakistan Air Force’s strong response to the enemy on 27 February, 2019. All Pakistan Bilingual Declamation Contest has been a regular feature in the academic training calendar of PAF Academy since 1974. It has over the years become a prestigious event for leading universities, colleges, and institutions from all over the country.