PMA deplores govt failure to recover neurosurgeon

Our Correspondent

Zhob

Pakistan Medial Association (PMA) Quetta Zone has expressed deep concern over the failure of government to recover the kidnapped neurosurgeon Dr. Sheikh Ibrahim Khalil. Pakistan Medical Association Quetta Zone, PMA Balochistan, Bolan Medical Teachers Association (BMTA), Young Doctors Association (YDA), Baloch Doctors Forum, Malgari Doctoran, YCA and All Pakistan Para Medical Staff Federation’s representatives in a meeting held in Quetta showed concern and strongly condemned the incident and termed the kidnapping of doctor in broad day light was a complete failure of the government.

They demanded of the concerned authorities to immediately and safely recover their colleague and those involved in the kidnapping to be awarded an exemplary punishment.

Secretary Doctors’ Action Committee and President PMA Quetta Zone Dr. Kalimullah Mandokhail told correspondent Rafiullah Mandokhail the incident has created uncertainty among the medical fraternity.

A priority must be given to the doctors’ security, so they could serve in a secured environment. He demanded. “We will continue our protest until the kidnapped neurosurgeon Dr. Sheikh Ibrahim Khail is recovered,” Dr. Kaleemullah Mandokhail vowed.

Share on: WhatsApp