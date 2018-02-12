PMA calls for ban on betel nut

Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) has demanded for complete ban on betel nut in Sindh province.

PMA Central Secretary General Surgeon Dr. Qaiser Sajjad, talking to APP here on Sunday, said that betel nut is not only hazardous for human health but it also causes loss to national exchequre in terms of its import. He further said that betel nut is one of the main reasons for some serious diseases and huge money spent on the treatment those diseases. —APP

