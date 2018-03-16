PM Youth Training scheme certificate distribution ceremony

Staff Reporter

The Certificate Distribution Ceremony of Prime Minister Youth Training Scheme interns held at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) on March 15, 2018.

The ceremony was organized by Career Services Wing (SCW) of Directorate of Financial Assistance and University Advancement (DFA&UA) and more than 140 internees completed one year internship in the university.

Prof. Dr Sarwat N Mirza, Vice Chancellor PMAS-AAUR was chief guest while Syeda Iram Umer, Director DFA&UA was guest of honor. The ceremony was also attended by Mr. Noushad Ali Khan Deputy Director, Pakistan Standard & Quality Control Authority (PSQCA), Additional Director SCW Dr. Irfan Ashraf, Deans, Directors, Administrative staff and a large number of interns.

Prof Dr. Sarwat N Mirza applauded the initiative taken by Government of Pakistan by initiating the youth training for the skill development of youth and hoped that one year working is sufficient to experience the knowledge and for the professional & personal development. He wished them all the bright future and said this program has equipped you to become a valuable human resource by enhancing the competencies and developing skills for the career development.