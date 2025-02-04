PM Youth Loan for Laptops; Your guide to Apply Online

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister’s Youth Loan Scheme now Includes Laptop Buying Option for college and university students, as government is taking much-needed steps to boost digital literacy.

Sharif-led government extended Prime Minister’s Youth Loan Scheme, offering loans for purchase of laptops in addition to business-related loans.

PM’s aide on Youth Affairs Rana Mashhood Ahmad made exciting announcement, confirming that an official notification has been issued.

Under the new initiative, students aged 18-30 currently enrolled in Higher Education Commission (HEC)-recognized universities and colleges can apply for laptop loans.

The Youth Loan scheme also provides financial support to young people planning to study or work abroad. Loans of up to Rs1 million will be available to cover expenses such as training, visas, and travel.

Pakistani government reiterated offering more opportunities for youth, and so far, Prime Minister’s Youth Loan Scheme has disbursed over Rs186 billion to young people across the country of 242 million.

PM Youth Loan

PM Youth Loan Scheme aimed to support young entrepreneurs by providing loans with minimal markup rates and easy terms. The loans are available through 15 Commercial, Islamic, and SME banks. Applications must be submitted online via the official website.

Tier Loan Amount Markup Tier 1 Up to 0.5 million 0% Tier 2 From 0.5 million to 1.5 million 5% Tier 3 From 1.5 million to 7.5 million 7%

Youth Loan Installments

If you apply for 5lac loan for three years under PMYB&ALS Prime Minister’s Youth Business and Agriculture Loan Scheme, following are the payment details.