PM Youth Laptop Scheme Online Registration 2023

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has rolled out a laptop scheme for youth under the umbrella of the Prime Minister Youth Program (PMYM), and over one hundred thousand laptops will be provided to the students.

Earlier, the PTI government stopped the PM Youth Laptop scheme, however, the incumbent authorities decided to empower students with laptops under Prime Minister Youth Program scheme.

Applications open to apply

Days after Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Shaza Fatima announced the revival of the program, the applications are opened for Phase-VI of the PM’s Youth Laptop Scheme.

How to apply for PM Youth Laptop Scheme Online

Please follow the below-mentioned steps to register yourself with the web portal.

Applicants need to register for the scheme through the official Prime Minister’s Youth Programme Website https://pmyp.gov.pk/

The PMYP portal requires all aspirants to fill out personal information like CNIC number, mobile phone number, email address (make sure to double check the information before proceeding further)

Once you put all the data, the applicant needs to log in to their account

Students can check the status of the application on the Application Status section

List of all Universities is available on the portal to check if their institution is eligible

Note: If anyone is facing a problem on the web portal or receiving SMS notifications during the application process, they hold the right to file a complaint via email. Please send a mail to PMY[email protected], with a registered mobile phone number to proceed.