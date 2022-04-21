PM withdraws foreign affairs portfolio from Tariq Fatemi

The government on Thursday withdrew the appointment of Syed Tariq Fatemi as Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs in a decision taken after reservations by concerned quarters as well as the Pakistan People’s Party.

Fatemi, a retired diplomat and long time aide of Pakistan Muslim League-N on foreign affairs, would remain as SAPM with the additional status of minister of state but without the portfolio of foreign affairs. The appointment was withdrawn after reservations were expressed by relevant authorities since Fatemi’s role had remained in the spotlight during the Dawn leaks scandal.

Similarly, the decision did not go down well with the PPP, which has been given the portfolio of the foreign ministry. Fatemi served as SAPM from 2013 to 2017, when he was removed from office as a result of the Dawn leaks inquiry.