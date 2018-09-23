PM wishes Saudi king, nation on National Day

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday has congratulated Saudi King and Nation on its National Day.

The prime minister said progress and development of Saudi Arabia were very close to the heart of every Pakistani and its stability was linked with the strength of the Muslim Ummah.

“Saudi Arab has always stood with Pakistan in difficult times and the Pakistani government and its people highly acknowledge it”, a press release quoted the prime minister as saying.

Referring to his recently concluded visit to Saudi Arabia, the prime minister noted that it helped opened a new chapter of bilateral cooperation between the two countries which would benefit the whole region.

PM Imran Khan also expressed good wishes for the royal family of Saudi Arabia.PM Imran Calls on Saudi King Shah Salman.

Earlier on September 19, Prime Minister Imran Khan held a meeting with Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz to discuss matters of mutual interest, bilateral relations, trade, investment and other economic affairs. Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Finance Minister Asad Umar, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhary, Adviser on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, and Pakistan’s Ambassador in KSA Hasham bin Siddique also attended the meeting.

