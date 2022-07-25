PM wishes Biden speedy, recovery from Covid-19

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday wished President of the United States Joe Biden a speedy and complete recovery from Covid-19 infection.On his Twitter handle, the prime minister posted “I wish President Biden a speedy and complete recovery from corona.”

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre had told media that President Biden was experiencing “very mild symptoms” and would continue to carry out all his duties in isolation. In a separate tweet 79-year-old president Biden said he was “doing great” and “keeping busy”.