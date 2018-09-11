PM will visit Saudi Arabia soon: Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD : : Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Saudi Arabia soon.

A date for the prime minister’s visit to the Kingdom has not yet been finalised, the information minister said.

Meanwhile, sources confirmed that PM Imran’s first foreign tour will be to Saudi Arabia and said that preparations are under way for the premier’s tour.

“PM Imran will meet Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman,” sources further said.

Further, the sources said that the premier will also perform Umrah during his visit.