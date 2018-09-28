PM will have to remove Fawad Chaudhry as minister: Mushahidullah

ISLAMABAD : Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Mushahidullah Khan has said Prime Minister Imran Khan will have to remove Fawad Chaudhry as information minister.

As Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani on Friday chaired a Senate session, Mushahidullah moved a privilege motion against Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry’s remarks in the National Assembly a day earlier.

The information minister had criticised the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) governments and alleged that Mushahidullah appointed his brother and cousin in top posts in Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

Responding to the allegations, Mushahidullah, while addressing the Senate said, “His information is based on lies.”

“Chaudhry said I used to load luggage in PIA but I just want to clarify for record purposes that I had completed my BA-LLB before the information minister was born,” he added.

Further, Mushahidullah demanded Chaudhry provide evidence that he appointed his brother and cousin on top posts. “If the information minister fails to provide evidence, then he will have to issue an apology on the floor of the House.”

Referring to a verse by Habib Jalib ‘jab kameenay aurooj pay jaata hai to aapni aukat bhol jatay hai’, Mushahidullah questioned, “Are you [Chaudhry] Rangeela Shah or the minister of Madina.”

He also warned, “We will remind the minister of his grandmother.”

“Prime Minister Imran Khan will have to remove Chaudhry as minister,” the PML-N senator further asserted.

Meanwhile, PML-N’s Murtaza Javed Abbasi said Chaudhry should be banned from attending Parliament proceedings for a month. “Is this the attitude of ministers in an Islamic welfare state?”

PPP Senator Maula Bux Chandio stated, “Some ministers are part of the incumbent government to cause destruction.”

