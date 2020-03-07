PM will expose sugar, flour thieves this month: Rasheed

Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will take strict action against wheat and sugar mafia this month.

While addressing a presser in Railways Headquarters Lahore, he said that PM will give good news on Pakistan’s economy. “We are giving nine trains to private sector and will receive rent for those trains. The income of railways has increased significantly since last year. For the first time in 72 years, we are bringing a business plan for railways,” he said.

The railways minister further stated that it is his life mission to complete ML1 project. “I assumed charges as a railways minister only because of ML1 project. We are introducing a free track policy for this department. We are confronting a huge mafia in railways,” he said.

Speaking of Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, he said that he doesn’t take him seriously. “I don’t take Bilawal and his statements seriously. He is not going to get anywhere,” he added.

He refuted the rumours of change in government by saying that Imran Khan will complete his tenure.

Sheikh Rasheed said that for the first time in 72 years, any government has been presenting a “business plan” and disapproved any possibility of a change in the government. The minister asserted that the government has planned to privatise nine train services. He further outlined the profit generated by the railways department this year as compared to the previous year.

Commenting on PML-N’s Shehbaz Sharif, Sheikh Rasheed said he was Sharif’s friend. “Shehbaz Sharif said my sickness, my choice my friend has been wearing a new kind of hats,” he added.