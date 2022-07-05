PM wants zero loadshedding on Eid days

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday directed authorities concerned against carrying out loadshedding during Eidul Azha holidays.According to sources privy to the development, the directives from the prime minister come a day after Energy Minister Khurram Dastgir Sunday announced that loadshedding will continue on Eidul Azha.

On PM’s directives, the energy ministry has sought power generation and consumption details from Discos during the Eid days.

“Directives have been issued to supply adequate fuel and gas to all power generation companies,” they said, adding that concerned Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of Wapda power companies will be responsible for ensuring uninterrupted power supply during Eidul Azha days.