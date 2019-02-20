PM wants to establish economically self-reliant, developed Pakistan: Buzdar

Staff Reporter

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that unlike the past, resources will not be reserved for some specific cities but every area will be equally developed in the new Pakistan.

He said that during the past regimes, national resources were mercilessly wasted in the name of development projects but the PTI government will expand the journey of development and prosperity to deprived and backward areas.

Sardar Usman Buzdar was talking to members of National and Provincial Assembly from different districts who called on him at the Chief Minister’s Office here on Wednesday.

He said that the past governments adversely neglected the basic necessities of life which resulted in compounding the public problems and the social sector, especially health and education sectors, continued to deteriorate. However, the incumbent government has given particular attention to the betterment of social sector and reforms are being introduced to solve the problems of the people, he added.

The Chief Minister said that every penny is being spent with utmost prudence and care for the betterment of the people. The proposals and recommendations of the public representatives relating to public welfare projects will be give importance because they are my eyes & ears, he added.

He said that establishment of an economically self-reliant, developed and prosperous Pakistan is the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. The PTI government believes in adopting practical measures for public welfare and reforms process has been started to improve the quality of life of the people, he stated.

Usman Buzdar said that the government believes in prosperity and betterment of every citizen and the PTI government will fulfill its promises made with the people. He said that solid steps have been taken for the welfare of the masses and their selfless service is the core mission of the government which will be fulfilled.

He said, “We are spending all our energies to provide better facilities to the citizens and the decisions made for the betterment of the country have started giving positive results. We will achieve our targets by implementing different programs aimed at welfare of the masses.”

Those who called on the Chief Minister included provincial ministers Malik Muhammad Anwar, Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmad, MNAs Mian Muhammad Shafiq and Karamat Khokar and MPAs Muhammad Muavia, Shahbaz Ahmad, Ahmad Shah Khagha, Nadeem Abbas Khokhar and former MNA Muhammad Shah Khagha.

