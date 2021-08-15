PM wants fast reforms to attract investment, improve SOEs

Islamabad

Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed the authorities concerned to expedite the reforms process to attract the investors and improve the functioning of state-owned enterprises (SOEs).

The prime minister issued these directions while chairing a meeting of the Economic Advisory Council (EAC) on Saturday.

Reviewing the government’s introduced reforms in the mega sectors of the country, the prime minister also directed for extension of facilities under ease of doing business, and exploration of avenues to further increasing exports and fixation of imports.

The prime minister further underlined that the government, besides focusing on gas and mineral sectors, is also encouraging overseas Pakistanis to invest in the key priority areas.

During the meeting, the prime minister was apprised of the reforms in 14 priority sectors which had been identified by the EAC, so that in the next three years, the GDP growth ratio could be enhanced to 6 percent whereas gross domestic product (GDP) to investment ratio could be brought to 20 percent from the current 15 percent.

These sectors included financial stability and durable development, houses and construction, financial sector and loaning arrangements, privatization, domestic trade, circular debt, agriculture, China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects, price stability and social protection. —TLTP