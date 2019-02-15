PM vows uplift of tribal areas on war-footings

Tariq Saeed

Peshawar

Lauding the sacrifices of the Tribal people in war against terror Prime Minister Imran Khan has vowed to go all the way for the uplift of the tribal region and bring them at par with the settled areas.

“The Tribal folk have rendered unprecedented sacrifices in war against the terrorism and ensuring lasting peace in the country hence there welfare is my government’s top priority”. PM Khan declared while addressing the launching ceremony of Sehat Insaaf Cards scheme for tribal people in the provincial metropolis here at the Governor House Friday evening.

The Prime Minister lamented that his government inherited the economic crises and huge debt from the previous government yet the PTI government with its sincere efforts and support of the masses would overcome the crisis sooner. . He also sounded optimistic about the forth coming visit of Saudi Crown Prime Muhammad bin Salman to Pakistan on February 16 and said the crown prince visit will bring the record investment in the country. He said that they would create new job opportunities by the investment.

The Prime Minister said Sehat Insaaf Card program was a blessing for the poor segments of the society and resolved to provide health insurance to the people of tribal districts on priority basis. He said under Sehat Insaaf Card program the people of all seven tribal districts will avail free medical treatment at all major government and private hospitals.

Imran also hinted at launching a new program for poverty elimination in March adding the program would be started from the tribal areas. He said that all the institutes would work jointly to eliminate poverty in the country. The scheme, he said, will allow one household to get medical treatment from private or government hospitals up to Rs720,000. Prime Minister assured that all the problems faced by tribal people will be solved on priority basis. Later, PM Imran Khan distributed Sehat Insaaf Cards among the people of tribal areas.

Prime Minister Imran Khan also chaired a high level meeting regarding law and order situation and ongoing development projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa especially in tribal districts.

The prime minister was briefed about the law and order situation in the province during the meeting. The meeting was attended by Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Governor Shah Farman, corps commander Peshawar, Naeemul Haq, Iftekhar Durrani, Shaukat Yousafzai, IG Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police and others.

The meeting also reviewed progress on mainstreaming of the tribal districts. Earlier, the governor and chief minister held meeting with the prime minister at the governor’s house and briefed him about the plan for mainstreaming and reconstruction of the tribal districts.

