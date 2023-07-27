Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to build back the flood affected areas better under Resilient Recovery, Rehabilitation, and Reconstruction Framework (4RF).

In a tweet today, the Prime Minister said he chaired the 3rd meeting of the International Partners Support Group on Tuesday to review the ongoing rehabilitation and reconstruction of the flood-affected areas. He said the meeting of the Group, which was formed after the Resilient Pakistan Conference in Geneva.—INP