PM vows to bring industrial growth through good policies

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Prime Minister Imran Khan has held out assurance to the business community of resolving the issue of sales tax refund and ensuring an environment conducive to the industrial growth. He was addressing a ceremony jointly organized by All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA), Pakistan Textile Exporters Association (PTEA) and Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufactures & Exporters Association (PRGMEA) here Saturday to express gratitude for providing energy affordability solutions to the exporting industry.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, chief minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, senior minister Punjab Aleem Khan, patron in chief PTEA Ahmad Kamal, chairman PTEA Khurram Mukhtar, Patron in Chief PRGMEA Mian Muhammad Ahsan, Central chairman PRGMEA Mubasshar Naseer Butt were present on the occasion. The PM said the government has already resolved the longstanding demand of availability of energy to the industry on compatible rates. He hoped that the government will also soon solve the problem of current account deficit. He assured his all out support to the textile industry adding that he knew the problems faced by the industry. “ I assure you that we will improve the atmosphere for industry,” he said.

Imran assured the industry that despite all the problems faced by country on economic front government will facilitate the industry. He said there is a difference in making profit and profiteering. He said people would invest their money if they make profits. “I want to see Pakistan standing on its own feet,” he said.

He said Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad provided the people opportunity to make money. He said China took out 700 million out of poverty in thirty years. He also said that that elevation of poverty is the priority of the government and it is only possible through industrialization. The premier said that friendly countries have played an important role in bringing Pakistan out from economic crisis. He said that due to the wrong policies of the previous governments Pakistan indulged in the war of others. He also said that now Pakistan will never be a part of any one’s war. He said Pakistan has played an important role in starting mediation between the United States of America and Taliban.

Patron of the APTMA Gohar Ejaz said that Pakistan’s export was 25 billion dollars in 2013 and if the exports were increased by 10 % per year the exports of the country were 61 billion dollars in 2018. Unfortunately, he said that past governments had not taken serious steps of resolving the long standing demands of availability of energy to the industry on compatible rates.

