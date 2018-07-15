PM visits Sarawan House, expresses sorrow over Siraj Raisani’s martyrdom

QUETTA : Caretaker Prime Minister Nasir-ul-Mulk has reached Quetta on a brief visit, where he will preside over a high level meeting at Governor House to review law and order and political situation in the province.

He visited the family of Shaheed Nawabzada Mir Siraj Raisani to offer condolences over his death in a suicide bomb attack in Mastung. Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani and the chief minister accompanied him during the visit.

He also met the injured individually and prayed for their early recovery.

The Prime Minister has visited the of house of former Chief Minister Balochistan Nawab Aslam Raisani, and condoled martyrdom of his younger brother Nawabzada Mir Siraj Raisani in a suicide bomb attack in Mastung.

PM Mulk’s visit comes two days after a deadly blast that ripped through a public meeting in Quetta’s Mastung area in which around 130 people were killed, including Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) candidate Nawabzada Mir Siraj Raisani.

Chairman Senate Mir Sadiq Sanjarani, Caretaker Chief Minister Balochistan Allauddin Marri and Caretaker Minister for SAFRON and Railways Roshan Khursheed Barocha accompanied the Prime Minister during his visit to the hospital.

On the other hand, Pakistan observed a day of mourning Sunday to pay tributes to the martyrs of recent terrorist attacks in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The announcement to this effect was made by Prime Minister Nasirul Mulk in Islamabad on Saturday with the aim to also express grief and solidarity with the victim families. The prime minister office has also directed the interior ministry to formally issue a notification in this regard

