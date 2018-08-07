PM visits Kamra

Taxila

Prime Minister Justice (R) Nasir-ul-Mulk visited Pakistan Aeronautical Complex (PAC), Kamra today.

On the occasion, the Prime Minister stated that Pakistan’s aerial frontiers are in safe hands and the devotion to duty and professionalism of Pakistan Air Force is commendable. The Prime Minister was briefed about the role of PAC, Kamra in strengthening PAF fleet and about various projects to modernize the force particularly the indigenous production of multi-role jet fighter JF-17.

Prime Minister Justice (R) Nasir-ul-Mulk commended PAC’s ventures in planning, designing and production of state-of-the-art and modern jet aircrafts that are commensurate to Pakistan’s defence requirements. Nasir-ul-Mulk also visited various sections of PAC Kamra. Earlier upon arrival, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan and Chairman PAC Air Marshal Ahmer Shehzad received the Prime Minister and a smartly turned out contingent of PAF presented Guard of Honor to the Prime Minister.—INP

