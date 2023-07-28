Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited China-Pakistan Expo Centre here along with the Chief of Army Staff Thursday to attend a ceremony where groundbreaking and inaugural ceremony was performed for various infrastructure development projects.

The ceremony was also attended by relevant Federal and Provincial Ministers, Chinese officials, civil administration and representatives from Fishermen Union.

The Prime Minister was briefed about various projects including Gwadar International Airport, dredging of Gwadar Port and other projects related to the CPEC.

While addressing the ceremony, Prime Minister said that “Balochistan, being rich in minerals and natural resources, holds a very important place in economic recovery plan”.

Government’s focus on mining and minerals sector, one of the five sectors being emphasized under the overall ambit of Special Investment Facilitation Council, will greatly improve the per capita income, alleviate the sense of deprivation and bring local employment opportunities.

“Prosperity of Pakistan depends upon prosperity, stability and mainstreaming of Balochistan,” the Prime Minster remarked.