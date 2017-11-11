PM visits Charsadda, inaugurates new bloc of Dar-ul- Rehmat Medical Complex

CHARSADDA :Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Saturday said the government was supporting the welfareorganizations, keeping in view their role in mitigating sufferings of humanity. He said this after inaugurating new bloc of ‘Dar-ul- Rehmat MedicalComplex’ of Tehmina Durrani Foundation, during his brief visit . Khyber Pakthunkhwa Governor, Iqbal Zafar Jhagra was also present on the occasion. Appreciating efforts of Tehmina Durrani Foundation for theneedy people, the Prime Minister assured support of government to charity organizations to continue their welfareactivities. He said needy and deserving segments of the society would largely bebenefited by the philanthropy work of the foundation.

Orignally published by INP