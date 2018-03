Observer Report

Kathmandu

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi will arrive in Nepal on Monday for his two-day official visit.

“Abbasi will be on a two-day visit to Nepal. He will be visiting Nepal to congratulate Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli,” a Nepali online portal Onlinekhabar stated in a news report citing sources.

Abbasi will also be engaged in high-level political talks. However, Foreign Ministry of Nepal expressed unawareness about the visit.