PM: Visible change will be witnessed in few months

Says target big culprits in anti-encroachment drive

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Prime Minister Imran Khan is confident the masses will witness a visible change in all sectors within a few months.

The premier expressed the thought on Tuesday in a meeting at the Prime Minister Office with a delegation of parliamentarians from Karachi led by Sindh Governor Imran Ismail.

PM Imran pondered that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government had taken reign of the country at a difficult juncture but he was certain the government will take all steps to resolve people’s problems.

The PTI chief urged parliamentarians to liaise with the common man to resolve their issues.

Meanwhile, Governor Ismail briefed the premier on the progress of PTI’s Karachi Package. Minister for Maritime Ali Zaidi elaborated on the measures taken to combat water and transport issues in the port city. Matters pertaining to job creation for Karachiites were also discussed.

In his maiden visit to the city of lights after assuming charge as prime minister, Imran had expressed concern over the water issue faced by Karachi citizens and emphasised on enhanced coordination between federal and provincial governments for co-funded projects.

Imran reviewed the pace of development projects under the federal government’s Karachi package and held separate meetings with the governor and chief minister.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday expressed exasperation over halting anti-encroachment drive in the federal capital while summoning list of big land-grabbers.

The PM warned that laziness in operation against land and drug mafia would not be tolerated. He further instructed authorities concerned to target big land-grabbers instead of food vendor.

Khan announced to make the federal capital a model city, whereas, he also constituted committee for effective communication within the state departments.

Share on: WhatsApp