PM using state money to buy votes: Bilawal

Staff Reporter Islamabad

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto has alleged that Prime Minister Imran Khan used state money totaling Rs 500 million for each MNA to buy votes in the Senate elections.

Talking to media along with PDM s unanimous candidate Yousuf Raza Gillani in Islamabad, he said that PTI members were openly saying that they would not vote for Hafeez Shaikh adding that PDM’s preparations for the Senate elections are complete, will give good news to everyone.

Bilawal Bhutto alleged that Prime Minister Imran Khan was using state money to buy members but we are urging every member to cast vote according to conscience.

The PPP chairman said that the role of the opposition was being undermined by talking about the use of money in the Senate. The money was being used by the government.