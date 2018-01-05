PM urges students to work hard, excel in studies, take country forward

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Thursday urged the students to put in hard work and dedicated efforts to excel in their studies and take the country forward on the path of success in all fields.

He was talking to a group of students of Citizen Foundation Gudap and Mehwish and Jehangir Siddiqui Foundation School, Mirpur Khas here at the PM Office.

The prime minister had an interactive session with the students and answered their queries on a host of issues.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has been having a regular interaction with the students of different schools from all over the country as part of his initiative to apprise them of the working of the federal government, give them an insight into the internal working of the highest office of the country, besides information about the country’s parliamentary system.

He said capable students from all over Pakistan had brought laurels for the country and said only due to their devotion and hard work the dream of the founders of the country could materialize.

He asked the students to particularly focus in the sciences as their was a vast scope to excel.

The prime minister talking to the young students said gaining education was vital for a country to succeed and help it confront all modern day challenges.

He said the quest for knowledge continues through out the lifetime of a person and asked the students not to be hesitate for a moment in their search for more understanding. Abbasi said the focus of his government was on health and education sectors. He said though after the 18th amendment those sectors had been devolved to the provinces, the federal government was playing its part and extending all cooperation to further strengthen those areas, that were neglected in the past.

In this regard he also appreciated the role of the private sector in the past few years in extending a helping hand to the government and stressed the need for maintaining quality and highest standards of education. The prime minister was also briefed about the working of the Citizen Foundation Gudap and Mehwish and Jehangir Siddiqui Foundation School, Mirpur Khas.

The prime minister asked the students about their extra curricular activities and hobbies. The students also presented a national song to the prime minister reflecting their strong determination to counter extremism and terrorism and their pledge to defend their motherland against all threats.

The students visited various sections of the Prime Minister Office and were briefed about the working of different ministries and departments.—APP

