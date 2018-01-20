PM urges politicians to tender apology over derogatory remarks against parliament

ISLAMABAD : Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi says politicians who have cursed the parliament have achieved nothing but undermining their own stature.

In an interview with a private news channel, he said such words have breached the parliament’s privilege that has the power to summon the perpetrators.

The Prime Minister said those who are trying to justify such words citing unsatisfactory parliamentary performance have in fact not understood the parliamentary system.

He urged them to retract their words and apologize else they would face public verdict in next elections.

The Prime Minister said almost 90 percent of the parliamentary work is carried out by the standing committees, not the Houses.

The Prime Minister said the current government has carried out record development projects which has no precedent in the country’s history.

He said no country wants peace in Afghanistan more than Pakistan that has been hosting three million refugees and is also ready to facilitate peace dialogue.

The Prime Minister said the government has the mandate till June 1,2018 and people of the country will vote in the next general elections on the basis of performance.

Orignally published by NNI