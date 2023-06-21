Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday called upon the nation and all political parties to work together for bringing the country out of crisis and taking it to new heights of development.

He said the dream of a prosperous and developed Pakistan could only be fulfilled by rising above mutual differences, burying the conspiracies and maintaining rule of law in the country.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony of Margalla Avenue here, the prime minister said the country possessed huge natural resources as it had the best minds and manpower as well. “The only thing that is missing is the will to do”, he said, adding that although it was a difficult task, it was not impossible to bring the country out of crisis.

He said all the initiatives were being taken for the development and prosperity of people of Islamabad and its attached areas. However, he said due to the past government’s criminal negligence, the citizens of the federal capital had to wait for years to enjoy their due facilities.

He said that last year was devastating both in terms of natural calamities and on the political front as the country faced floods and the political opponents hatched conspiracies. Their agenda surfaced on May 9, 2023 when everyone saw that what they did was even never thought by the enemy of Pakistan,” he added.

He said despite the challenges, the CDA chairman, former MNA Hanif Abbasi and their team worked diligently to complete this project for which the people of Islamabad were waiting for years. He said recently he visited Baku, where he saw smooth and clean roads and beautiful landscape and gardening along the roads.

He advised Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah to take his team to Baku to get their first-hand experience and apply in Pakistan as well.

The prime minister said his political opponents accused him of getting kickbacks on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor projects. “If that was true, Imran Khan should have presented the proof before courts,” he added.

He said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif himself launched 5,000MW energy projects at a time when Pakistan was facing huge power loadshedding.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said the prime minister had inaugurated an important road Margalla Avenue which connects new sectors of Islamabad with GT Road. He said the prime minister had also launched a historic Rs20 billion package for rural areas of the federal capital.

Hanif Abbasi said that PML-N always worked for the welfare of the people and the prime minister was famous across the world for his speed and his service for the people of his county.

Later, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif laid the foundation stone of upgradation and rehabilitation project of Sikander-e-Azam Road.