PM urges philanthropists to emulate Al-Shifa Trust to serve humanity

RAWALPINDI :Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Saturday urged philanthropists to emulate the services of Al-Shifa Trust to serve the humanity. Abbasi while announcing a donation of Rs 200 million for the first Children Eye Hospital of the Al-Shifa Trust hoped it would be a source of inspiration for others who care for their fellow beings. Addressing a gathering at the 27th Al-Shifa Trust Annual Day, the prime minister said the Trust hospitals had provided quality care to millions and its doctors and staff had set high standards of health care that not only need to be maintained but improved to cater to evolving needs. The Rs one billion hospital, one of its kind in entire Asia Pacific region aims at timely treatment of eye diseases and disorders in children, 80 percent of which are treatable and can prevent blindness. The prime minister paid tributes to the founding father of the Trust late Lt General Jahandad Khan who “worked with a passion to bring out the people from darkness into the light”. The prime minister proudly recalled that he and his late father Khaqan Abbasi were a witness to the meetings when the idea took fruition. He said, he was pleased to note that the Al-Shifa today has four fully equipped modern hospitals, training facilities while work on Asia’s largest Children hospital was in progress.

Orignally published by APP