Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday urged the OIC to chalk out a coordinated and comprehensive strategy, aimed at raising global awareness about its perspective and building legal and political deterrence against rising incidents of anti-Muslim hatred and Islamophobia.

The prime minister, in a telephone conversation with Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Hissein Ibrahim Taha, appreciated the OIC chief’s role in articulating Muslim Ummah’s concerns and demands about the Islamophobic trends and incidents, according to a PM Office statement.

Referring to the recurring incidents of public burning of the Holy Quran, the prime minister conveyed Pakistan’s strong condemnation of the willful and provocative acts, which had hurt the sentiments of Muslims worldwide.

He stressed that vilification of religion, revered religious personalities, holy scriptures and symbols could not be condoned on the self-serving pretext of freedom of expression and protest.

While welcoming the convening of an urgent debate at the Geneva-based Human Rights Council on the issue, Prime Minister Shehbaz further underscored that the OIC must raise the issue with the UN Secretary-General and at other relevant forums and bodies within the UN system.

The OIC secretary-general echoed Pakistan’s condemnation and concerns about the despicable incidents of the public desecration of the Holy Quran.

He reaffirmed the OIC’s firm commitment to tackle the contemporary scourge of Islamophobia.

The secretary-general lauded Pakistan’s leading role in OIC deliberations in general and on this issue in particular.