PM urges MNAs to resolve constituents’ issues

Islamabad

Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday urged the parliamentarians to keep in constant contact with their constituents to identify their problems and strive for their immediate resolution.

In a meeting with the Members of the National Assembly hailing from Sahiwal and Lahore divisions at PM Office, the prime minister said the government would ensure resolution of public issues in consultation with the respective legislators.

The parliamentarians included Ijaz Ahmed Shah, Rahat Amanullah Bhatti, Malik Karamat Ali Khokhar, Sardar Talib Hussain Nakai, Alia Hamza Malik, Sobia Kamal Khan, Dr Nosheen Hamid, Rubina Jameel, Rukhsana Naveed, Shonila Ruth and Rai Muhammad Murtaza.

The meeting was also attended by Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood, Special Assistant to PM Naeemul Haq and Secretary General Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Arshad Dad.

The parliamentarians lauded the achievements by the government in its foreign policy initiatives and efforts for economic stability of the country.

They viewed that the prime minister had won the hearts of the people from low-income group as well as the minorities by breaking ground for Kartarpur Corridor and establishing shelters for down-and-out people.

The meeting also discussed different affairs related to the party and also apprised the participants about the issues related to power supply, gas, healthcare and education in their respective constituencies.—APP

